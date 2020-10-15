Register
15 October 2020
    US President Donald Trump's campaign played the ominous hit “In the Air Tonight” during a rally this week in Iowa, which has seen more than 103,000 COVID-19 cases.

    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    During his Wednesday Des Moines, Iowa, rally, Trump’s campaign pumped Phil Collins’ "In the Air Tonight" through speakers for attendees. It seemed to be in breathtakingly poor taste, considering the grim fact that Iowa has the fourth-highest COVID-19 infection rate in the US, with 61 senior-care facilities reporting outbreaks and the state seeing 1,180 new cases on Wednesday alone. More than 1,500 people have died in Iowa due to the coronavirus, according to state government data.

    Additionally, Minnesota officials have tied at least 16 COVID-19 cases to Trump's September 18 outdoor rally at an airport in Bemidji. Four of those infections were reported by protesters at the event, according to Kris Ehresmann, Minnesota’s infectious disease director.

    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Blowing Smoke
    Disgrace-Off
    Viewer Beware
    Sickening Smooch
    SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19, Trump rally, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, US President
    • Sickening Smooch
      13 October 2020
      23:53 GMT 13.10.2020

      Sickening Smooch

      US President Donald Trump told his supporters during his first rally since his diagnosis and treatment for COVID-19 that he is now “immune” to the novel coronavirus, and that he wanted to give everyone in the crowd a “big fat kiss.”

    • Pink Eyes & Houseflies
      08 October 2020
      21:47 GMT 08.10.2020

      Pink Eyes & Houseflies

      Nothing captured American’s attention more during the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday than US Vice President Mike Pence’s noticeably red eye and the massive housefly that landed on his head, as he answered questions and responded to his Democratic challenger, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

    • Blowing Smoke
      07 October 2020
      00:50 GMT 07.10.2020

      Blowing Smoke

      In an attempt to display his supposed personal victory over COVID-19 after contracting the virus, US President Donald Trump recently gave a bizarre salute to the public while seeming barely able to breathe.

    • Viewer Beware
      02 October 2020
      00:59 GMT 02.10.2020

      Viewer Beware

      After the jaw-dropping first showdown of the 2020 US presidential debates on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump has come out repeatedly claiming victory in the first round.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
