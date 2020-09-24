Presidential Chaos

Trump’s eyebrow-raising stance came up during a Wednesday White House briefing, when instead of committing to peaceful transfer, the president told reporters that Americans were just “going to have to see what happens.”
The remark is part of Trump’s continued attack on the integrity of mail-in ballots, and came on the same day that the commander-in-chief stated he wanted to quickly fill in the vacant seat on the US Supreme Court, as he believed the battle over the results of the election would ultimately end up at the nation’s highest court.
One might think Trump is taking inspiration from the notable “The Wolf of Wall Street” scene in which Leonardo DiCaprio’s character refuses to part ways with his fraudulent brokerage company. The show goes on, eh?
