Trumpian Truths

Trump’s remarks came just hours before the US’ COVID-19 death toll officially topped 200,000 - a highly concerning figure that only continues to cement the Land of the Free as the country with highest numbers of both confirmed cases and novel coronavirus-related deaths.
The president has repeatedly yo-yoed on the seriousness of the respiratory illness, which has affected more than just the elderly population. In fact, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, disputed Trump’s ill-informed remarks and reiterated to CNN Tuesday that COVID-19 “can be serious in young people.”
From mentions of treating COVID-19 with sunlight and bleach injections to downplaying the seriousness of the illness, whatever will the president suggest next?
