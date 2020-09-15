‘Trump & Friends’

Trump’s entitled remark seemed to stun the morning news hosts, particularly Steve Doocy, as he responded unfavorably to the president by saying that "Fox has not committed" to having Trump on-air so often.
Donald Trump: "We're gonna [call into Fox & Friends] every week. Every Monday I think they said."— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020
Brian Kilmeade: "Sounds good."
Steve Doocy, after Trump hangs up: "You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that, and we'll take it on a case-by-case basis." pic.twitter.com/VnIHyofm36
The moment was made even more awkward when Trump did not respond to Doocy's comment.
"All right. Donald Trump, President of the United States. He’s now gone to talk to [Fox News White House correspondent] John Roberts, maybe," the Fox host added as the interview abruptly ended with the commander-in-chief’s graceless signoff.
