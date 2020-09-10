Register
10 September 2020
    
    US President Donald Trump raised a multitude of eyebrows Wednesday after excerpts from journalist Bob Woodward’s latest book “Rage” revealed that Trump said the Pentagon was in the possession of a new nuclear weapons system that no one has “even seen or heard about.”

    Truth Bombs Galore

    Rather than keeping mum on the subject, Trump further indicated the Land of the Free has “stuff” that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping “have never heard about before.”

    “What we have is incredible,” the American commander-in-chief underscored.

    Stay tuned, folks. It’s anyone’s guess what the president will reveal next, especially considering he’s also admitted to downplaying the seriousness of COVID-19 in the early months of the pandemic.

    • For God’s Sake
      Last update: 20:34 GMT 08.09.2020
      20:34 GMT 08.09.2020

      For God’s Sake

      A Bible signed by US President Donald Trump days after his infamous photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC, is being placed on the auction block for nearly $40,000.

    • Vote Early, Vote Often
      Last update: 23:48 GMT 03.09.2020
      23:48 GMT 03.09.2020

      Vote Early, Vote Often

      After months of complaining about alleged future election fraud by the Democrats against him, US President Donald Trump this week told North Carolinian voters to go ahead and try and vote twice. That’s illegal - each person can only vote once.

    • Trump Denies Mini Strokes
      Last update: 00:48 GMT 02.09.2020
      00:48 GMT 02.09.2020

      Mini-Stroke Over Par

      In response to speculation regarding his unusual visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last November, US President Donald Trump stated that the media is suggesting he went there as a result of suffering a series of "mini-strokes," although none of the claims he cited had suggested anything specific.

    • GOP Blinders
      Last update: 22:48 GMT 27.08.2020
      22:48 GMT 27.08.2020

      Dead on Arrival

      US Vice President Mike Pence told viewers during the Wednesday broadcast of the Republican National Convention that US lives “won’t be safe” under a Biden administration, appearing to completely disregard the fact that Republicans are heading the current government and that many Americans aren’t safe at the moment.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
