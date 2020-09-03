Register
    After months of complaining about alleged future election fraud by the Democrats against him, US President Donald Trump this week told North Carolinian voters to go ahead and try and vote twice. That’s illegal - each person can only vote once.

    Vote Early, Vote Often

    Maybe it’s best not to take political advice from infamous Chicago gangster Al Capone!

    On Wednesday, during a campaign trail speech in Wilmington, North Carolina, Trump told his supporters to try and vote twice in the November presidential election, suggesting they go to the polls even after voting by mail to "make sure it counted."

    "Well, they'll go out, and they'll go vote, and they're going to have to go and check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way, because if it tabulates, then they won't be able to do that," Trump told local news station WECT in Wilmington, while standing in front of Air Force One. 

    Twitter later flagged a pair of tweets carrying the same message with a public interest notice for violating its Civic Public Integrity policy.

    Despite the possible illegal outcome of someone managing to cast two votes, The Donald obviously wouldn’t mind - as long as the double vote were for him.

    History Schmistory
    Going Postal
    Running the Numbers
    Sore Successor
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    • Trump Denies Mini Strokes
      Last update: 00:48 GMT 02.09.2020
      00:48 GMT 02.09.2020

      Mini-Stroke Over Par

      In response to speculation regarding his unusual visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last November, US President Donald Trump stated that the media is suggesting he went there as a result of suffering a series of "mini-strokes," although none of the claims he cited had suggested anything specific.

    • GOP Blinders
      Last update: 22:48 GMT 27.08.2020
      22:48 GMT 27.08.2020

      Dead on Arrival

      US Vice President Mike Pence told viewers during the Wednesday broadcast of the Republican National Convention that US lives “won’t be safe” under a Biden administration, appearing to completely disregard the fact that Republicans are heading the current government and that many Americans aren’t safe at the moment.

    • Land of Republican Views
      Last update: 21:57 GMT 25.08.2020
      21:57 GMT 25.08.2020

      Land of Republican Views

      The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off the first part of its four-night special Monday, offering viewers a shifted view of current events and painting US President Donald Trump as a leader who has aggressively handled the COVID-19 outbreaks in the Land of the Free.

    • Sore Successor
      Last update: 00:36 GMT 21.08.2020
      00:36 GMT 21.08.2020

      Sore Successor

      US President Donald Trump spent his Wednesday evening rage-tweeting as he watched former President Barack Obama's Democratic National Convention speech.

