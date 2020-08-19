Running the Numbers

Monday saw the opening night of the first-ever virtual Democratic National Convention due to the coronavirus pandemic, in which stars of the Democratic Party, and even certain members of the GOP, gave both taped and live speeches urging voters to elect their nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, to replace Trump as president.
Trump immediately hit back at Obama the very next day during a White House event commemorating the 100th anniversary of US women gaining suffrage through the ratification of the 19th Amendment, responding to her saying he was "in over his head” in the Oval Office.
"She was over her head, and frankly she should’ve made the speech live, which she didn't do," Trump stated at the event. "She taped it. It was taped a long time ago, because she had the wrong [COVID-19] deaths. She didn’t even mention the vice-presidential candidate in the speech … I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive.”
It looks like someone’s feelings were hurt. Aww, poor Donald!
