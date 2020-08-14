Going Postal

In an attempt to cast doubt over the validity of the upcoming election should he lose, Trump has opposed funding for the USPS that Democrats have backed as a part of coronavirus relief legislation because it would strengthen Americans’ access to mail-in ballots amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Trump admitted to Fox News that he is opposed to the funding for the USPS because it would allow it to take in "millions and millions of [mail-in] ballots" ahead of the 2020 election, and without that money, Democrats “can't have universal mail-in voting.”
It’s a good thing we don’t use the Postal Service for anything else!
