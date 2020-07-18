Sinking Ship Shakeup

Trump appointed a new campaign manager this week, likely in an effort to boost his poll numbers. But the president claims that there’s no trouble in paradise and that he’s still winning - an interesting philosophy.
“I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor.” Trump stated in a Wednesday tweet.
Perhaps if Trump gets rid of enough people on his staff, he will finally stop attempting
