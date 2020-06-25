Statues Trump COVID-19

Despite the recording of more than 123,000 American deaths from COVID-19 and the US leading the world with nearly 2.5 million confirmed cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, Trump has other priorities. He’s chosen to shift his attention away from the ongoing crisis to spend most of his time lashing out at those attempting to topple statues due to their association with slavery amid nationwide protests and dialogue on historical racial injustice.
Trump tweeted Tuesday that in accordance with the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act, the government would arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such structure on federal property in the United States, and that such actions could be punished with up to 10 years in prison.
On Wednesday, Trump reiterated his stance on punishing those who attempt to destroy such property.
President @realDonaldTrump on the destroying of statues: “Not going to happen while I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/l4bguSWJix— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) June 24, 2020
On Monday, protesters vandalized and attempted to remove a statue of former US President Andrew Jackson which stands in front of the White House, due to Jackson’s ownership of slaves, stark opposition to abolitionists and driving of Native Americans from the Southeast United States to the West. Trump has previously indicated that Jackson is among his favorite presidents.
“We should learn from the history,” he told Fox News in a taped interview that was broadcast on Tuesday. “And if you don’t understand your history, you will go back to it again.”
