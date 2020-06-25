Register
    US President Donald Trump seems to be more concerned with the defense of monuments than protecting his own citizens from dying of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

    Statues Trump COVID-19

    Despite the recording of more than 123,000 American deaths from COVID-19 and the US leading the world with nearly 2.5 million confirmed cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, Trump has other priorities. He’s chosen to shift his attention away from the ongoing crisis to spend most of his time lashing out at those attempting to topple statues due to their association with slavery amid nationwide protests and dialogue on historical racial injustice.  

    Trump tweeted Tuesday that in accordance with the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act, the government would arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such structure on federal property in the United States, and that such actions could be punished with up to 10 years in prison.

    On Wednesday, Trump reiterated his stance on punishing those who attempt to destroy such property. 

    On Monday, protesters vandalized and attempted to remove a statue of former US President Andrew Jackson which stands in front of the White House, due to Jackson’s ownership of slaves, stark opposition to abolitionists and driving of Native Americans from the Southeast United States to the West. Trump has previously indicated that Jackson is among his favorite presidents

    “We should learn from the history,” he told Fox News in a taped interview that was broadcast on Tuesday. “And if you don’t understand your history, you will go back to it again.”

    Bolton Down the Hatches
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    Inspector Deflector
    Statutory Statuary
    Stonewalled Action
    • Statutory Statuary
      Last update: 00:26 GMT 24.06.2020
      00:26 GMT 24.06.2020

      Statutory Statuary

      US President Donald Trump is authorizing the arrest and criminal prosecution of individuals who attempt to take down monuments amid nationwide protests.

    • Bolton Down the Hatches
      Last update: 22:56 GMT 18.06.2020
      22:56 GMT 18.06.2020

      Bolton Down the Hatches

      US President Donald Trump is lashing out at former national security adviser John Bolton over explosive claims made in a new tell-all book, marking the latest former Trump administration official to turn on the president.

    • The Most-Invisible Enemy
      Last update: 00:41 GMT 17.06.2020
      00:41 GMT 17.06.2020

      The Most-Invisible Enemy

      US President Donald Trump seems not to be a fan of COVID-19 testing, apparently believing if you do not test for the virus, it ceases to exist.

    • Stonewalled Action
      Last update: 00:56 GMT 12.06.2020
      00:56 GMT 12.06.2020

      Stonewalled Action

      US President Donald Trump is refusing to rechristen US military bases that are named after heroes of the Confederacy, who fought for the preservation of slavery in the 1861-65 American Civil War.

