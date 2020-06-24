Statutory Statuary

Following days of unrest that have seen the destruction of monuments viewed as historically oppressive towards minority groups amid nationwide protests for social justice, Trump vowed that the federal government would jail and prosecute anyone who participated in such activity.
Trump took to Twitter early Tuesday morning in an attempt to prevent additional statues and monuments across the country from being pulled down or vandalized.
I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
Trump wrote that in accordance with the Veterans’ Memorial Preservation Act, the government would arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such structure on federal property in the United States, and that such actions could be punished with up to 10 years in prison.
.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020
He added, “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”
The previous evening, protesters had attempted to pull down a statue of former US President Andrew Jackson outside the White House in Lafayette Park.
