Bolton Down the Hatches

Excerpts and summaries of Bolton's explosive tell-all book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” were released Wednesday, detailing conversations that Bolton said took place inside the Trump White House, where "obstruction of justice" was seen "as a way of life."
Trump wasted no time and took to Twitter to lash out with a rant at the discontented former official, referring to him as “Wacko John Bolton” when recalling his former adviser’s appearance on CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”
....He didn’t want Bolton anywhere near him. Bolton’s dumbest of all statements set us back very badly with North Korea, even now. I asked him, “what the hell were you thinking?” He had no answer and just apologized. That was early on, I should have fired him right then & there!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
With yet another one of Trump’s hand-picked former employees turning on him, those who are still working for the president may as well start prepping for their own explosive memoirs.
Mark Meadows? Kayleigh McEnany? Get started!
