01:05 GMT17 June 2020
    The Most-Invisible Enemy

    US President Donald Trump seems not to be a fan of COVID-19 testing, apparently believing if you do not test for the virus, it ceases to exist.

    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    It seems that, similar to a child or an ostrich, the POTUS believes if you cannot see them, problems will simply go away. 

    In his remarks during a Monday White House Cabinet press briefing, he made the astonishing claim that less COVID-19 testing means fewer novel coronavirus cases, "if any" at all. 

    “If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” Trump said, according to White House reporters present at the meeting.

    As of Monday, the novel coronavirus had killed over 116,000 people in the United States, and more than 2.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.  

    Earlier that day, Trump tweeted that “testing is a double-edged sword” that makes the country “look bad” but is “good to have.” 

    The Donald must actually be actually innocent at heart, as that is truly the logic of a child. 

    Inspector Deflector
    Tear Jerk
    Undo Retweet
    Fence Fixation
    Stonewalled Action
    • Stonewalled Action
      Last update: 00:56 GMT 12.06.2020
      00:56 GMT 12.06.2020

      Stonewalled Action

      US President Donald Trump is refusing to rechristen US military bases that are named after heroes of the Confederacy, who fought for the preservation of slavery in the 1861-65 American Civil War.

    • Inspector Deflector
      Last update: 23:41 GMT 09.06.2020
      23:41 GMT 09.06.2020

      Inspector Deflector

      Last week, US President Donald Trump was reportedly rushed to an underground White House bunker as surrounding protests escalated following the killing of George Floyd. While Trump claimed he was merely inspecting the bunker, his own attorney general has now contradicted him.

    • Fence Fixation
      Last update: 23:26 GMT 04.06.2020
      23:26 GMT 04.06.2020

      Fence Fixation

      US President Donald Trump has long promised to build a barrier wall along the border between the United States and Mexico. Amid the mass nationwide protests following the killing of George Floyd, Americans are getting yet another wall - one surrounding “The People's House."

      Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest
    • Tear Gas on Protesters
      Last update: 00:38 GMT 03.06.2020
      00:38 GMT 03.06.2020

      Tear Jerk

      Nationwide protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who died at the hands of a white police officer last week, continue to rage on. Not one to miss out on publicity, US President Donald Trump resorted to tear-gassing protesters surrounding the White House to make way for a photo-op.

