The Most-Invisible Enemy

It seems that, similar to a child or an ostrich, the POTUS believes if you cannot see them, problems will simply go away.
In his remarks during a Monday White House Cabinet press briefing, he made the astonishing claim that less COVID-19 testing means fewer novel coronavirus cases, "if any" at all.
“If we stop testing right now, we’d have very few cases, if any,” Trump said, according to White House reporters present at the meeting.
As of Monday, the novel coronavirus had killed over 116,000 people in the United States, and more than 2.1 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Earlier that day, Trump tweeted that “testing is a double-edged sword” that makes the country “look bad” but is “good to have.”
Our testing is so much bigger and more advanced than any other country (we have done a great job on this!) that it shows more cases. Without testing, or weak testing, we would be showing almost no cases. Testing is a double edged sword - Makes us look bad, but good to have!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020
The Donald must actually be actually innocent at heart, as that is truly the logic of a child.
