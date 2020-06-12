Stonewalled Action

This week, the POTUS issued a series of tweets in which he stated that he was not interested in the idea of changing the names of US military bases that were named after Confederate generals.
It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, etc. These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020
Trump wrote that these military bases have become part of a “Great American Heritage,” with a “history of winning, victory, and freedom,” and therefore his administration will “not even consider the renaming of these magnificent and fabled military installations.” He added that the US’ “history as the greatest nation in the world will not be tampered with.”
The president ended his comments by saying, “Respect our Military!”
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a US-based civil rights group, has long called for renaming military bases that honor Confederate soldiers, asserting that the Confederate flag glorifies “treason and a hateful history of white supremacy and black subjugation.”
It makes one wonder: does Trump think he’s president of the United States, or the Confederate States?
