Inspector Deflector

The POTUS was reportedly taken to the underground White House bunker for less than one hour on May 29, along with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, when citywide protests of the police killing of Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, turned violent as fires were set near the White House after tensions with the police grew.
However, while Trump claimed in a June 3 interview with Fox News that he went down “during the day” for the purpose of an “inspection,” US Attorney General William Barr threw Trump’s narrative under the bus, saying in a Fox News interview this week that Trump actually went down into the bunker at the recommendation of the Secret Service because of the protests.
“Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the president go down to the bunker,” Barr told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Monday.
