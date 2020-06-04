Fence Fixation

They say when all you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail...
Trump has long promised that Mexico would pay for his border wall, and with fencing now having gone up around the White House, there is yet another wall being built by the POTUS which is not being paid for by Mexico, but by American taxpayers.
Tall, metal fencing, along with concrete barriers, appeared along 17th Street in the US capital, extending around the White House and the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Thursday as protests against police violence following Floyd’s death continued for the second week.
More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020
Trump began his term promising to build a wall to protect America from the world.— Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 4, 2020
He ends it building a wall to protect himself from Americans. pic.twitter.com/mzvfIBVOSg
It seems the fencing has gone up because the White House has been such a major attraction for protest activity. Aw, suddenly The Donald is camera-shy?
