Register
02:11 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cartoons

    Tear Jerk

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/29/1079502930_0:0:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_d71533a016989af984384b0a3e5b267c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/cartoons/202006031079503744-tear-jerk/

    Nationwide protests in the United States over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who died at the hands of a white police officer last week, continue to rage on. Not one to miss out on publicity, US President Donald Trump resorted to tear-gassing protesters surrounding the White House to make way for a photo-op.

    Tear Gas on Protesters

    On Monday, US Park Police and other law enforcement officials violently dispersed mostly peaceful protesters in Washington, DC, using tear gas and rubber bullets outside the White House so that Trump could pose in front of the fire-damaged St. John's Episcopal Church for a speedy photo-op shortly before 7 p.m. local time, which is now the city’s curfew, aimed at preventing additional destruction from looting and vandalism. 

    Amid the beginning of the city's new curfew, US Secret Service agents were seen guarding the president as he walked from the White House to the historic church, which was damaged in a fire on Sunday.

    US Attorney General William Barr personally ordered law enforcement to remove protesters near the White House, which caused the use of excessive force against the generally peaceful crowd, reported the Washington Post. A Justice Department official said Barr instructed police to clear the streets around Lafayette Square right before POTUS spoke Monday evening. The White House asserted that the crowd was dispersed to help enforce the city’s curfew. 

    The move by the police came shortly after Barr was booed while walking through Lafayette Square across from the White House, where several thousand protesters had gathered for more demonstrations against the shocking police killing of Floyd.

    Related:

    Ratings-In-Thief
    No Mask Bask
    COVID Chutzpah
    Undo Retweet
    Glass House Gambit
    Tags:
    George Floyd, Barr, Attorney General, Donald Trump, US President
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook

    More cartoons

    • Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
      Last update: 00:55 GMT 29.05.2020
      00:55 GMT 29.05.2020

      Undo Retweet

      Everybody knows US President Donald Trump’s favorite soapbox: Twitter. In a shocking turn of events, Trump is now going against the social media platform via executive order.

    • Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
      Last update: 17:04 GMT 27.05.2020
      17:04 GMT 27.05.2020

      Bitter About Twitter

      Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned its back on him, after the platform labelled one of his posts as false. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet of course.

    • COVID Chutzpah
      Last update: 23:01 GMT 26.05.2020
      23:01 GMT 26.05.2020

      COVID Chutzpah

      As the number of American fatalities from COVID-19 nears 100,000, US President Donald Trump is praising himself for doing such a great job on handling the novel coronavirus crisis. Somehow, 100,000 deaths translate to him doing great - does he know the death toll is still rising?

    • No Mask Bask
      Last update: 00:16 GMT 22.05.2020
      00:16 GMT 22.05.2020

      No Mask Bask

      US President Donald Trump visited a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, without wearing a face mask on Thursday. This was after the state’s attorney general warned that he might be banned from the state if he violated the gubernatorial order.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse