Undo Retweet

In retaliation against Twitter for having started fact-checking him and his often misleading posts by flagging two of his tweets on possible voting fraud via mail-in ballots, Trump quickly accused the social media giant of having an anti-conservative bias.
Per our Civic Integrity policy (https://t.co/uQ0AoPtoCm), the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We’re updating the link on @realDonaldTrump’s tweet to make this more clear.— jack (@jack) May 28, 2020
Clearly stung by Twitter’s actions, Trump signed an executive order to weaken social media companies. After slamming social media platforms' alleged editorial bias, the president told reporters that his executive order will remove the liability shield that currently protects the platforms.
"Today, I am signing an Executive Order to protect and uphold the free speech and rights of the American people." pic.twitter.com/agTIJ2KR6C— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2020
On Thursday, POTUS stated that his executive order is necessary against the tech "monopoly," since it has, until now, enjoyed "unchecked power" to censor and restrict certain human interaction.
But Trump lives his entire life on Twitter! What would happen to The Donald if he didn’t have his preferred method of expression?
