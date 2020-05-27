Bitter About Twitter

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.
Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned its back on him, after the platform labelled one of his posts as false. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet of course.
The post in question that Twitter deemed 'potentially misleading' and requiring fact-checking is related to mail-in voting which the president believes is fraught with forgeries, fraud and other manipulations.
Trump reiterated his stance in a later post, vowing to strongly regulate or even close down social media, intolerant to conservative points of view, recalling similar attempts to stifle such opinions back in 2016.
As the number of American fatalities from COVID-19 nears 100,000, US President Donald Trump is praising himself for doing such a great job on handling the novel coronavirus crisis. Somehow, 100,000 deaths translate to him doing great - does he know the death toll is still rising?
US President Donald Trump visited a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, without wearing a face mask on Thursday. This was after the state’s attorney general warned that he might be banned from the state if he violated the gubernatorial order.
Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has referred to US President Donald Trump as “morbidly obese” while expressing “concern” after he revealed he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting COVID-19 - against recommendations of his own health experts.
In one of his latest rage tweets, US President Donald Trump is demanding that Republicans call on former President Barack Obama to testify before the US Senate. One might think it an interesting move, considering such a precedent may come back to bite Trump later down the road.
