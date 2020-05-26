COVID Chutzpah

On Tuesday, Trump returned to his favorite platform - Twitter - and wrote, “For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number. That’s 15 to 20 times more than we will lose. I shut down entry from China very early!”
In a second tweet, POTUS continued and took a shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, writing, “One person lost to this invisible virus is too much, it should have been stopped at its source, China, but I acted very quickly, and made the right decisions. Many of the current political complainers thought, at the time, that I was moving far to fast, like Crazy Nancy!”
With Trump bragging that he actually did a great job and that his actions are the reason the death toll isn’t even higher, he should probably check what he writes before he tweets, since fatalities continue to rise. Perhaps The Donald isn’t a numbers guy?
