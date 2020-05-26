Register
26 May 2020
    COVID Chutzpah

    As the number of American fatalities from COVID-19 nears 100,000, US President Donald Trump is praising himself for doing such a great job on handling the novel coronavirus crisis. Somehow, 100,000 deaths translate to him doing great - does he know the death toll is still rising?

    COVID Chutzpah

    On Tuesday, Trump returned to his favorite platform - Twitter - and wrote, “For all of the political hacks out there, if I hadn’t done my job well, & early, we would have lost 1 1/2 to 2 Million People, as opposed to the 100,000 plus that looks like will be the number. That’s 15 to 20 times more than we will lose. I shut down entry from China very early!”

    In a second tweet, POTUS continued and took a shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, writing, “One person lost to this invisible virus is too much, it should have been stopped at its source, China, but I acted very quickly, and made the right decisions. Many of the current political complainers thought, at the time, that I was moving far to fast, like Crazy Nancy!” 

    With Trump bragging that he actually did a great job and that his actions are the reason the death toll isn’t even higher, he should probably check what he writes before he tweets, since fatalities continue to rise. Perhaps The Donald isn’t a numbers guy?

    Glass House Gambit
    No Vain No Gain
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Large and in Charge
    No Mask Bask
    • No Mask Bask
      Last update: 00:16 GMT 22.05.2020
      00:16 GMT 22.05.2020

      No Mask Bask

      US President Donald Trump visited a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, without wearing a face mask on Thursday. This was after the state’s attorney general warned that he might be banned from the state if he violated the gubernatorial order.

    • Large and in Charge
      Last update: 23:13 GMT 19.05.2020
      23:13 GMT 19.05.2020

      Large and in Charge

      Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has referred to US President Donald Trump as “morbidly obese” while expressing “concern” after he revealed he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent contracting COVID-19 - against recommendations of his own health experts.

    • Glass House Gambit
      Last update: 23:22 GMT 14.05.2020
      23:22 GMT 14.05.2020

      Glass House Gambit

      In one of his latest rage tweets, US President Donald Trump is demanding that Republicans call on former President Barack Obama to testify before the US Senate. One might think it an interesting move, considering such a precedent may come back to bite Trump later down the road.

    • Ratings-In-Thief
      Last update: 00:54 GMT 13.05.2020
      00:54 GMT 13.05.2020

      Ratings-In-Thief

      US governors have had to lead their own mitigation efforts in their respective states due to the lack of a uniform national response to the COVID-19 crisis, but now US President Donald Trump says they owe their high approval ratings to him and the “help” that the federal government has provided.

