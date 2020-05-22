No Mask Bask

Although wearing a face covering out in public is the norm these days, The Donald refuses to wear a mask, as it goes against his image, and he reportedly believes that wearing a face mask would “send the wrong message” and cause him to lose the upcoming election.
Trump has never been seen wearing a mask in public, and he didn’t let his very public visit to the Ford factory in Michigan - or the state’s governor - stop him. Prior to Trump’s visit, Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel sent him an open letter imploring him to wear a face covering during his visit, pointing out that he has a "legal" and "moral" responsibility to do so.
She made a point to mention that it is not only the policy of Ford to wear a facial covering, it is also the law of the state.
"Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed, including the President of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus," Nessel wrote in the letter.
Michigan AG @DanaNessel told @CNN @NewDay that if President Trump “fails to wear a mask, he’s going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facility inside out state”pic.twitter.com/rgOh3Tfvhv— Brandon Richards (@bjrich_) May 21, 2020
With the leader of the free world setting such a low bar, one can only wonder what to expect from his followers. Nothing like leading by example!
All comments
Show new comments (0)