Large and in Charge

After Trump revealed on Monday that he has been taking the drug used to treat and prevent malaria as a prophylactic measure against contacting COVID-19, despite warnings from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against taking the drug outside of a hospital setting or clinical trial, Pelosi took the opportunity to throw out a personal jab during an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN later that day.
“I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: ‘Morbidly obese,’ they say,” Pelosi stated.
"I would rather he not be taking something that has not been approved by the scientists, especially in his age group, and in his, shall we say, weight group: 'Morbidly obese,' they say," says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Pres. Trump's revelation he is taking hydroxychloroquine.
A day after the remark was made, Pelosi told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace that she simply didn’t believe that Trump “would be so sensitive” about the matter after Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Tuesday that she is a “sick woman” and a “waste of time.”
“He's always talking about other people’s ... weight, their pounds” the California native noted. “I don't even want to spend any more time on his distraction. Because, as you see in the last days, so much of the time has been spent on what he said."
