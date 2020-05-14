Glass House Gambit

On Thursday, Trump once again escalated his Twitter attacks against his predecessor over what the president views as wrongdoing against his 2016 campaign by officials in the Obama administration.
“If I were a Senator or Congressman, the first person I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and scandal in the history of the USA, by FAR, is former President Obama,” Trump tweeted. “He knew EVERYTHING. Do it @LindseyGrahamSC, just do it. No more Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk!”
Trump made a point out to call out Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC), as his panel is investigating the origins of the FBI inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and any possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Trump, who has dubbed the issue “Obamagate,” has kept the specifics of his allegations against Obama vague. “You know what the crime is,” he said during a Monday White House briefing when asked by reporters what exactly he meant and what specific crimes he was alleging.
To no one’s surprise, Trump was unable to name any particulars after suggesting on Twitter over the weekend that Obama was guilty of criminal wrongdoing.
