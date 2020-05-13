Ratings-In-Thief

Early Tuesday morning, Trump rage tweeted once again, claiming that the "sky-high approval" that governors are experiencing at the moment is all thanks to him.
“Remember this, every Governor who has sky high approval on their handling of the Coronavirus, and I am happy for them all, could in no way have gotten those numbers, or had that success, without me and the Federal Governments help. From Ventilators to Testing, we made it happen!” Trump wrote shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Of course, when anything goes wrong, we can expect The Donald to distance himself from all accountability. The buck doesn’t stop with him, unless he can use it to his advantage.
