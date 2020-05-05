Doctor-President Confidentiality

"The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week's Labor-HHS [Health and Human Services]-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response," House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander said in a statement on Friday. "We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying.”
When asked about this on Tuesday while departing the White House in Washington, DC, for Arizona, Trump told reporters that he would not allow Fauci to testify before the congressional body because it would be a "setup," since "the House is a bunch of Trump haters,” alluding to the fact that it is led by the Democrats.
“The House is a setup. The House is a bunch of Trump haters,” Trump stated. “They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death.”
The president claimed Democrats want him to fail, “so they can win an election.”
Fauci and Trump have contradicted each other on numerous occasions when giving health advice to the US public regarding the novel coronavirus during the White House briefings. Most recently, Fauci refuted Trump’s claims that it is likely the virus originated in a lab out of China’s Wuhan, as well as disagreeing with him regarding the testing capacity for COVID-19 within the United States.
