Disinfectant President

After representatives from states such as Maryland specifically stated that they’ve seen a sharp increase in people misusing disinfectant after his comments last week, Trump is denying all responsibility for individuals trying out his idea after he wondered aloud last week about possibly injecting such chemicals as a cure for the novel coronavirus.
Poison control centers have seen an uptick in calls, with some states having to issue warnings. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency even tweeted that it had received "several calls” from people with questions about disinfectants being administered into the body.
ALERT🚨: We have received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use and #COVID19.— Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) April 24, 2020
This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.
When pressed about the spike in reported poisonings and the rise in calls to emergency hotlines across the US at Monday’s White House briefing, Trump repeatedly said that he couldn’t “imagine why” there would be such increases, alluding to the idea that he was kidding earlier last week.
When asked by a reporter about whether he would take any responsibility if someone were to die, the US president stated, “No, I don’t. No, I can’t imagine - I can’t imagine that.”
Well, Trump has always said not to trust the government.
