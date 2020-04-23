Medics Dying, Jets Flying

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he is planning on having the Air Force’s Thunderbirds and the Navy’s Blue Angels air performance groups do air shows over cities across the United States as a tribute to medical workers, naming it “Operation America Strong.”
“We’re paying tribute to our frontline health care workers confronting COVID, and it’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak,” Trump said during the Wednesday White House briefing. “This is a tribute to them, to our warriors, because they're equal warriors to those incredible pilots, all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win.”
With the immense expense of fueling, maintaining and flying the military jets cross-country, it raises the question: if the US government can afford this, why are there still medical personnel without the personal protective equipment they need to safely treat patients?
