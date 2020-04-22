Death Toll Troll

The POTUS tweeted about the topic Tuesday, saying that his 96% approval rating among Republicans means that his administration is "doing a good (great) job in handling of the Pandemic."
96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! This must also mean that, most importantly, we are doing a good (great) job in the handling of the Pandemic.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
Despite more paramount issues at hand, Trump is instead focusing on himself, once again. This time, he has chosen to spend his time boasting about his current approval ratings within his party, all while Americans are dying from COVID-19.
The chilling sentiment truly sinks in: if no one is left to vote, who will oppose him?
