King vs. Empire State

Despite repeatedly acknowledging that determining the exact date to reopen the country following the end of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is extremely difficult for him, Trump gave a daring proclamation when asked about US governors having the authority to reopen their respective states on their own accord.
"When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total," he said during the briefing. "And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total. And the governors know that."
In response Tuesday, Cuomo stated on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that “he basically declared himself King Trump,” going on to say that “all that annoying federal-state back-and-forth that our Founding Fathers went through, he just disregarded that,” CNBC reported.
Trump promptly responded to Cuomo’s comments on Twitter, accusing the governor of the Empire State of “begging” the federal government for critical health care equipment, “most of which should have been the state’s responsibility.”
Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2020
Who knew the federal government could get so feudal!
