Phoney Calls

Self-proclaimed “Dealmaker” Trump boasted on Twitter Thursday that he “just spoke to my friend,” the Saudi prince, who in turn spoke with Putin about their oil issues. “I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 million barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!” Trump said.
However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said soon after that evidence of this phone call is about as invisible as Trump thinks the F-35 stealth fighter is.
Interestingly enough, when asked about Saudi Arabia and Russia during Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Trump said that he "knows what to do to solve [the oil dispute]" if Russia and Saudi Arabia are unable to come to an agreement.
Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020
During the presser, Trump stated that Russia and Saudi Arabia “are going at it,” saying, “So I spoke to President Putin about that. I also spoke to the Crown Prince about that.” He went on to say that “the two countries are discussing it. And I am joining, at the appropriate time, if need be. We had a great talk with President Putin. We had a great talk with the Crown Prince.”
Hopefully he doesn’t imagine any COVID-19 medical supply calls next.
