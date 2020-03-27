General Motormouth

From renaming the COVID-19 novel coronavirus to slamming General Motors for wasting time, US President Donald Trump has been working hard at not admitting his own faults during the pandemic. Unfortunately, facts have gotten in the way, as the US has surpassed China for the highest amount of confirmed cases.

After days of referring to the novel coronavirus as the “Chinese virus,” Trump announced earlier this week that it was imperative that US citizens “protect the Asian American community” amid reports of escalated hate crimes. However, he stopped short of recommending ways one could combat the hatred.

The US president continued to moonwalk this week when it came to the issue of ventilators. While he seemed to reject the idea of the importance of the respiratory devices while appearing on Fox News’ “Hannity” on Thursday, his energy completely changed the following day, as he ordered General Motors to accept federal contracts and immediately start producing the ventilators.

While Trump has been going back and forth all week, the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths have continued to rise, to the point that the US now has the most novel coronavirus cases in the world.