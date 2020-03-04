Super Tuesday Affray

March 3, known as “Super Tuesday” in the political realm, is a crucial day for the Democratic Party. On this day, 14 US states are holding their primaries, meaning that over a third of all available delegates needed in order to become the Democratic presidential nominee are up for grabs.

However, if you ventured onto social media today, you’d think control over the Oval Office itself was being decided - or worse!

After beginning with an extremely crowded field of candidates, the Democratic race abruptly thinned out even more in the last few days after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Senator. Amy Klobuchar dropped out ahead of the Super Tuesday contests. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar have endorsed former US Vice President Joe Biden for the presidential bid, leaving only five remaining candidates in the competition: Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

The support for Biden from the recent dropouts comes as a surprise, as there have been stark divisions within the Democrats in choosing their front-runner to go up against US President Donald Trump in November. Rather than unifying and standing behind one candidate, a great deal of Democratic voters remain set on their picks.

The majority remain diehard Biden and Sanders supporters. In the midst of the political madness, netizens have turned to attacking each other online in an attempt to prove their contender is the right choice as the nominee.

Here’s to hoping enough of the candidates’ netizen supporters will be left standing to go out and actually vote rather than bash each other online.