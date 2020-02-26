Which Race Is It, Anyway?

Already known for his wide variety of gaffes, Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration, told a crowd just before the crucial South Carolina primary this week that he is running as a candidate for the US Senate. Say what?!
The former Democratic senator from Delaware and former vice president of the US stated on the podium to voters that he is a Democratic candidate for the “United States Senate” and then said if you don’t vote for him, “vote for the other Biden.”
“My names Joe Biden I’m running for the United States Senate” pic.twitter.com/sDIaZwTE8q— Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 25, 2020
Perhaps someone should let him know which race he is running in?
All comments
Show new comments (0)