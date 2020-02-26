Which Race Is It, Anyway?

Quite a few contenders are still in the race to be chosen by the Democratic Party to run against US President Donald Trump in November. However, the Democratic establishment’s shoo-in front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden, doesn’t seem totally sure which race exactly he is currently running in.

Already known for his wide variety of gaffes, Biden, who was vice president during the Obama administration, told a crowd just before the crucial South Carolina primary this week that he is running as a candidate for the US Senate. Say what?!

The former Democratic senator from Delaware and former vice president of the US stated on the podium to voters that he is a Democratic candidate for the “United States Senate” and then said if you don’t vote for him, “vote for the other Biden.”

“My names Joe Biden I’m running for the United States Senate” pic.twitter.com/sDIaZwTE8q — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) February 25, 2020

​Perhaps someone should let him know which race he is running in?