Geriatric Showdown

US President Donald Trump and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg engaged in a classic game of insult-slinging on Twitter Thursday, beginning with the commander-in-chief trolling the 2020 presidential candidate for his height and calling him a “loser.”

Trump’s latest round of attacks against Bloomberg came in the form of retweeting a photoshopped image initially shared by Dan Scavino, the White House’s social media director. The post included a caption that even threw shots at Jeb Bush, one of Trump’s GOP opponents in the 2016 presidential election.

However, it wasn’t until Trump fired off his second Bloomberg-focused tweet, in which he referred to the presidential candidate as a “mass of dead energy,” that the Massachusetts native decided to snap back at 45.

— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

​“We know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown,” Bloomberg tweeted. “They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.”

The brief online throwdown between the two politicians eventually came to close after Bloomberg published a tweet with a “Gladiator”-themed GIF and Trump tweeted a call to “DRAIN THE SWAMP.”

It’s anyone’s guess who won this round.