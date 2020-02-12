Trumper Jumpers

This week, US President Donald Trump’s son and most loyal congressional allies appeared on the POTUS’ favorite network, Fox News, all wearing matching pro-Trump outfits.

The president’s first-born son, Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) all showed up in matching, custom-made “Trump” jackets on the network’s show “Fox & Friends.”

With such a fashionable, uniform appearance, one may only wonder to what lengths the trio went in coordinating their matching look and displaying the Trump outfits.

Each of the team members’ quarter-zip jackets was embroidered with the slogan “Team Trump,” with Donald Jr. having “Don” embroidered on the front of his as well - he is the First Son, after all!

Get a load of these guys wearing matching Trump merch on Fox News this morning pic.twitter.com/5hd1nVeDes — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020

The matching outfits have left observers speculating if this is the new official “uniform” for Trump supporters. Let’s hope the material is breathable!