Trumper Jumpers

The president’s first-born son, Donald Trump Jr., Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) all showed up in matching, custom-made “Trump” jackets on the network’s show “Fox & Friends.”
With such a fashionable, uniform appearance, one may only wonder to what lengths the trio went in coordinating their matching look and displaying the Trump outfits.
Each of the team members’ quarter-zip jackets was embroidered with the slogan “Team Trump,” with Donald Jr. having “Don” embroidered on the front of his as well - he is the First Son, after all!
Get a load of these guys wearing matching Trump merch on Fox News this morning pic.twitter.com/5hd1nVeDes— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 11, 2020
The matching outfits have left observers speculating if this is the new official “uniform” for Trump supporters. Let’s hope the material is breathable!
