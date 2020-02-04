Register
    Iowan Imbroglio

    The United States presidential nomination process kicked off Monday night with the Democratic and Republican caucuses in the state of Iowa. Due to the fact that the winner of the Iowa caucuses often ends up being the party’s nominee to run for the presidency, the results have been highly anticipated.

    Iowan Imbroglio

    While US President Donald Trump came out to be the clear winner of the Republican Iowa caucuses, the Democrats have been left scratching their heads amid a frenzy to fix issues with the smartphone app chosen to tabulate and report results from the event.

    The app was created by Shadow Inc., which describes itself on Twitter as “creating political power for the progressive movement by building accessible, user-centered tech infrastructure,” and which apologized Tuesday via tweet for not being able to deliver the much-anticipated results of the Democratic caucuses on time.

    “We sincerely regret the delay in the reporting of the results of last night’s Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers,” the company wrote. 

    While the Iowa Democratic Party raced to release the official results for its candidates, the Iowa Republican Party had already confirmed the day before via Twitter that Trump had sailed through, having “overwhelmingly won the Iowa Caucuses, smashing all incumbent turnout records!”  

    Trump supporters were quick to tout the president’s unprecedented achievement online, adding that the Republican Party has “never been more united!’” 

    To complicate things further, Iowa Democrats released only partial results on Tuesday evening, reporting just 62% of the state’s caucus results.

    Here’s to hoping the Democratic Party figures out who exactly will be running against the current Republican POTUS.

    • Disaster Dividend
      Last update: 01:04 GMT 31.01.2020
      01:04 GMT 31.01.2020

      Disaster Dividend

      US President Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has proposed that the outbreak of the new coronavirus will be great for the US economy.

    • Fox Forsaken
      Last update: 00:57 GMT 29.01.2020
      00:57 GMT 29.01.2020

      Fox Forsaken

      Everybody knows that currently, US President Donald John Trump is in the midst of the Senate impeachment trial aiming to remove him from the highest office in the land. One may think he would turn to his favorite news outlet Fox News for comfort and support, but this does not seem to be the case.

    • Rotten Ratings
      Last update: 00:47 GMT 25.01.2020
      00:47 GMT 25.01.2020

      Rotten Ratings

      In the midst of the Senate impeachment trial aiming to remove US President Donald Trump from office, the commander in chief seems to be more concerned about poor television ratings than potentially impending doom.

    • Last update: 21:57 GMT 22.01.2020
      21:57 GMT 22.01.2020

      Thunberg Trauma

      While meeting with world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump let the world know that 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s win over him as Time's Person of the Year is still a troubling subject.

