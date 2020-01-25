Rotten Ratings

In the midst of the Senate impeachment trial aiming to remove US President Donald Trump from office, the commander in chief seems to be more concerned about poor television ratings than potentially impending doom.

Trump’s defense team is set to state their case this Saturday, which apparently is not sitting so well with the POTUS, as he claims that this is a terrible day for TV ratings.

The leader of the free world took to his favorite platform, Twitter, on Friday to voice his disdain for the Democrats leading the proceedings, directing his frustration towards “Shifty Schiff” and “Cryin’ Chuck Schumer” - referring to leading impeachment manager Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), respectively - and “their crew.”

After having been treated unbelievably unfairly in the House, and then having to endure hour after hour of lies, fraud & deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer & their crew, looks like my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

​Here’s to hoping for a miraculous resurrection for the “Death Valley” of reality TV!