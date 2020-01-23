Thunberg Trauma

While meeting with world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, US President Donald Trump let the world know that 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg’s win over him as Time's Person of the Year is still a troubling subject.

When asked on Wednesday about Thunberg’s message to world leaders such as himself, Trump took a slight detour in the conversation and reminded reporters that “she beat me out on Time magazine.” He then went on to assert that the US has “record numbers” in the categories of “environmental,” “water” and “air.”

'She beat me out on Time Magazine': Trump targets Greta Thunberg in barely coherent tirade pic.twitter.com/OGMUzhd11K — The Independent (@Independent) January 22, 2020

“We're committed to conserving the majesty of God's creation and the natural beauty of our world,” the US president also said at the World Economic Forum, pledging to have his country join the "One Trillion Trees Initiative" to combat carbon emissions.

However, it may have been a good thing that Trump and Thunberg did not cross paths.

“Planting trees is good of course, but it’s nowhere near enough," Thunberg said during her address to world leaders on Tuesday. "It cannot replace mitigation."