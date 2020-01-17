Hot Mic, Cold Shoulder

While viewers tuned in for the fanfare of the CNN/Des Moines Register Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, the real show netizens were talking about occurred seconds after the main event.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) wasted no time confronting Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over his denial of alleged sexist remarks immediately after Tuesday night’s debate concluded in Iowa.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” she said, also rejecting Sanders’ attempt at a handshake. The Vermont senator immediately squashed the issue, however, and said they should postpone the discussion regarding him allegedly telling Warren he does not believe a female candidate could beat US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

"I THINK YOU CALLED ME A LIAR ON NATIONAL TV" pic.twitter.com/c7LWL5SLoh — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) January 16, 2020

Businessman Tom Steyer clearly wanted no part of the beef and delivered a brief and awkward greeting to Sanders before the senator exited the stage.