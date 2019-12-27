Festivus for the Left of Us

While it’s unclear whether Trump actually got around to finding a gift for the FLOTUS, he definitely did not forget to deliver a flurry of tweets to “Crazy Nancy” while she continued to withhold impeachment documents from the Senate.
Trump’s tweets and retweets were not only addressed to the House speaker, however. The US president made sure to include the “Do Nothing Democrats” and the “Radical Left” on his holiday list of grievances.
...& overwhelming,” but this Scam Impeachment was neither. Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019
One can only hope that 45 does not try to progress from an “Airing of Grievances” to a showing of his “Feats of Strength!”
