More Money, Mormon Problems

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the Internal Revenue Service which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose of charity.

David A. Nielsen, a 41-year-old Mormon man and former senior portfolio manager for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ investment division, recently divulged to the Washington Post that of the $7 billion that is given to the church annually, at least $1 billion collected via donations and tithes have been going into a now 22-year-old investment account that is worth some $100 billion.

To what is the church going to direct these stockpiled, tax-exempt funds? The second coming of Christ of course!

“Would you pay tithing instead of water, electricity, or feeding your family if you knew that it would sit around by the billions until the Second Coming of Christ?” the church whistleblower said in narrative accompanying his complaint.

The church has since responded to the various reports and speculation over their Christian coffers and asserted in a December 17 press release that the “claims being currently circulated are based on a narrow perspective and limited information.”