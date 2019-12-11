Trump’s Two-Thumb Defense

Between the release of the Justice Department inspector general’s report on the FBI’s surveillance of the Trump campaign, Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray’s ABC interview and a payment totaling $2 million to eight separate charities over his misuse of funds, Trump had a lot of non-impeachment matters on his plate over the past two days. Perhaps that explains why the president didn’t have much firepower left when it came time to discuss the next step of the process.
In addition to his claim that there was absolutely “no pressure” put on Ukraine, Trump revisited a couple of former tweets by once again claiming that the entire process was a “WITCH HUNT!” and restating that US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s parody of Trump’s July conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was criminal.
Nadler just said that I “pressured Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 Election.” Ridiculous, and he knows that is not true. Both the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said, many times, that there “WAS NO PRESSURE.” Nadler and the Dems know this, but refuse to acknowledge!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2019
While it appears that Trump's Twitter fingers may be losing steam as the impeachment process progresses, perhaps 45 is downplaying the situation because he still believes impeachment will come to a screeching halt once the matter reaches the Republican-led Senate.
