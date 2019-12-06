Buckingham Bullies

US President Donald Trump quickly departed the NATO summit in London on Wednesday after video footage emerged showing several world leaders gossiping and even mocking his performance during the conference.

World leaders let loose at the Buckingham Palace reception on the sidelines of the NATO summit earlier this week and appeared to enjoy riveting gossip about Trump’s conduct at the conference.

.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019

Not to be left out, US politicians, such as former Vice President Joe Biden and former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley, took advantage of the situation.

While one would imagine the US president has developed a thicker skin after being laughed at by world leaders during his 2018 UN General Assembly address, Trump responded to the viral gossip by calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “two-faced” before wrapping up NATO meetings and heading back to the White House.