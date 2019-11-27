Turkeys & Testimonies

After a US judge announced that former White House counsel Don McGahn was not immune to a congressional subpoena regarding the impeachment inquiry, US President Donald Trump took on an entirely new attitude toward the process and even announced his top picks to testify.

US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Monday order requiring McGahn to comply with the House Democrats’ subpoena and the impeachment proceedings appeared to change the tone of the usually combative US president on social media.

Aside from a tweet about pardoned turkeys “Bread” and “Butter,” Trump’s generally active Twitter timeline was silent all Tuesday afternoon following a tweet in which he proclaimed his selfless fight for fairness toward future presidents.

...love to have Mike Pompeo, Rick Perry, Mick Mulvaney and many others testify about the phony Impeachment Hoax. It is a Democrat Scam that is going nowhere but, future Presidents should in no way be compromised. What has happened to me should never happen to another President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2019

The US president expressed how much he’d love for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry - who recently claimed Trump and former President Barack Obama were “sent by God” - to testify on Capitol Hill. He also praised former national security adviser John Bolton as a “patriot” before appearing to feed him lines about how to testify if ordered to appear before Congress during the impeachment hearings.