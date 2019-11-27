Register
    After a US judge announced that former White House counsel Don McGahn was not immune to a congressional subpoena regarding the impeachment inquiry, US President Donald Trump took on an entirely new attitude toward the process and even announced his top picks to testify.

    Turkeys & Testimonies

    US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Monday order requiring McGahn to comply with the House Democrats’ subpoena and the impeachment proceedings appeared to change the tone of the usually combative US president on social media.

    Aside from a tweet about pardoned turkeys “Bread” and “Butter,” Trump’s generally active Twitter timeline was silent all Tuesday afternoon following a tweet in which he proclaimed his selfless fight for fairness toward future presidents.

    The US president expressed how much he’d love for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of Energy Rick Perry - who recently claimed Trump and former President Barack Obama were “sent by God” - to testify on Capitol Hill. He also praised former national security adviser John Bolton as a “patriot” before appearing to feed him lines about how to testify if ordered to appear before Congress during the impeachment hearings.

    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
      Last update: 02:18 22.11.2019
      02:18 22.11.2019

      Taxing Jobs, Little Returns

      Before settling in to view the live impeachment hearings, US President Donald Trump's Twitter fingers were up and in action early Thursday morning to rewrite history on the Mueller report.

    Faustian Bargain
      Last update: 15:46 21.11.2019
      15:46 21.11.2019

      Faustian Bargain

      A report by Amnesty International that notes, among other issues, a growing threat to the freedom of expression from tech corporations, comes as Google and Twitter crackdown on political ads ahead of the 2020 elections.

    San Francisco Scapegoat
      Last update: 01:43 16.11.2019
      01:43 16.11.2019

      San Francisco Scapegoat

      As the public impeachment hearings entered round two, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to launch a barrage of attacks against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and the ongoing proceedings as a whole.

    Last update: 01:30 13.11.2019
      01:30 13.11.2019

      Dancing With Impeachment

      As Democrats and Republicans prepare for the upcoming televised impeachment hearings, US President Donald Trump recently appeared to be more fixated on a completely different program.

