Taxing Jobs, Little Returns

Trump was quick to tout his wealth and “clean” financial record in a Thursday Twitter thread, arguing that the supposed probing of his finances by former special counsel Robert Mueller while Mueller was looking into non-existent Russian collusion backed him up and should also absolve him of further financial investigations.
.....President before. What they are doing is not legal. But I’m clean, and when I release my financial statement (my decision) sometime prior to Election, it will only show one thing - that I am much richer than people even thought - And that is a good thing. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019
In addition to the Mueller report having made no mention of Trump’s personal finances, Trump’s argument appeared a little off, considering the fact that he repeatedly said that he could only assume Mueller’s team examined his finances back in April.
While Trump concluded his tax-related tirade with a mention of jobs, the Job Quality Index, which measures “higher-wage/higher-hour jobs versus lower-wage/lower-hour jobs,” currently stands at 80.62%. This means that, despite the low unemployment rate, for every 100 lower-wage/lower-hour jobs, there are approximately 81 jobs on the other end of the spectrum - which probably explains a recent survey that found 70% of Americans struggle with financial stability.
