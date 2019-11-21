Faustian Bargain

Amnesty International has published a report, bashing Google and Facebook for creating a "surveillance-based business model" that is fueling human rights violations.
According to the non-profit organisation, the services Facebook and Google provide come at a great cost, as they actively stockpile users' private data for advertisements, undermine privacy, and establish "near-total dominance over the primary channels through which people connect and engage with the online world".
