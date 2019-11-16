San Francisco Scapegoat

As the public impeachment hearings entered round two, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday to launch a barrage of attacks against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch and the ongoing proceedings as a whole.

With tweets on transcripts, the stock market and San Francisco’s homelessness and drug crisis, the “very stable genius” himself had quite the day on social media outside of the so-called “Witch Hunt” on Capitol Hill.

While this particular tweet from the US president toward Pelosi is unlikely to result in any repercussions, Trump may want to ease up on his Twitter tirades, because House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) made it clear to reporters on Friday following the hearing that he viewed 45’s posts referencing Yovanovitch as “part of a pattern to intimidate witnesses.”

....They call it “serving at the pleasure of the President.” The U.S. now has a very strong and powerful foreign policy, much different than proceeding administrations. It is called, quite simply, America First! With all of that, however, I have done FAR more for Ukraine than O. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Then again, Trump could always attribute his tweets to whomever was allegedly retweeting Republican lawmakers from his account while he was giving an address.