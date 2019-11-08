Register
03:18 GMT +308 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cartoons

    Lowering the Barr

    Cartoons
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to let the American people know that the “degenerate” Washington Post fabricated its recent piece that said he attempted to get Attorney General Bill Barr to hold a press conference that reaffirmed his phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart was indeed “perfect.”

    Lowering the Barr

    Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the Post claimed in a Wednesday article that Trump requested Barr, the head of the US Department of Justice, back him up amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry concerning his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the paper’s sources, Barr refused to do so.

    Aside from Trump’s series of tweets proclaiming his innocence, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley also issued a statement slamming the “shady” Post article: “The President has nothing but respect for AG Barr and greatly appreciates the work he’s done on behalf of the country – and no amount of shady sources with clear intent to divide, smear, and slander will change that.”

    Related:

    Increased Fitness Could Boost Global Economy by Billions of Dollars - Study
    Photos: NASA Opens First Sealed Lunar Sample in 40 Years Amid Preparations for Artemis Missions
    Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg May Enter 2020 Presidential Race - Reports
    Videos: Brazilian Journalist Slaps the Intercept's Glenn Greenwald During Livestream
    Hacker Publishes Database of Account Data From Neo-Nazi Forum Iron March
    Tags:
    Ukraine, press secretary, Hogan Gidley, Attorney General, Bill Barr, Volodymyr Zelensky, Washington Post, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More cartoons

    • Bailing on New York
      Last update: 01:20 06.11.2019
      01:20 06.11.2019

      Bailing on New York

      Not long after announcing his departure from New York as his permanent residence outside of the White House, US President Donald Trump decided to dig into the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the state’s bail reform and the Big Apple’s current condition.

    • Doggone Photoshopped Shame
      Last update: 01:04 01.11.2019
      01:04 01.11.2019

      Doggone Photoshopped Shame

      US President Donald Trump sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy on Wednesday after reposting a photoshopped image of the military dog wounded in the raid that led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

    • President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
      Last update: 01:02 31.10.2019
      01:02 31.10.2019

      Rallying Republicans

      While the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump continues, 45 and his allies are attempting to round up Republican support by conflating the investigation into Trump’s alleged misdeeds as an attack on the GOP as a whole.

    • Geography With Trump
      Last update: 00:59 25.10.2019
      00:59 25.10.2019

      Geography With Trump

      US President Donald Trump attempted to defend a recent border wall blunder that he claims was a joke. However, others are pointing out that Trump’s track record has proven he may have skipped out on a few geography courses growing up.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse