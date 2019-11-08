Lowering the Barr

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to let the American people know that the “degenerate” Washington Post fabricated its recent piece that said he attempted to get Attorney General Bill Barr to hold a press conference that reaffirmed his phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart was indeed “perfect.”

Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the Post claimed in a Wednesday article that Trump requested Barr, the head of the US Department of Justice, back him up amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry concerning his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the paper’s sources, Barr refused to do so.

....The LameStream Media, which is The Enemy of the People, is working overtime with made up stories in order to drive dissension and distrust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

Aside from Trump’s series of tweets proclaiming his innocence, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley also issued a statement slamming the “shady” Post article: “The President has nothing but respect for AG Barr and greatly appreciates the work he’s done on behalf of the country – and no amount of shady sources with clear intent to divide, smear, and slander will change that.”