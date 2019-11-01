Register
01 November 2019
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame

    US President Donald Trump sent the Twitterverse into a tizzy on Wednesday after reposting a photoshopped image of the military dog wounded in the raid that led to the death of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

    Doggone Photoshopped Shame

    While many netizens had something to say about Trump reposting the image originally doctored by the Daily Wire, 45 took to Twitter on Thursday and countered claims that he was frightened to be around the military dog by announcing the pooch would be visiting the White House “sometime next week.”

    However, in usual Trump fashion, he stirred up more social media controversy by calling the Belgian Malinois by his name - “Conan.”

    Many previously speculated that the dog’s name would remain classified, as it would be possible for those seeking revenge to use the canine’s information to identify US troops involved in the Baghdadi military operation. Indeed, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley previously declined to share the dog’s name for security reasons. Despite the recent outrage, Newsweek previously cited “multiple Defense Department sources” in confirming that Conan was indeed the dog’s name.

    • President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
      Last update: 01:02 31.10.2019
      01:02 31.10.2019

      Rallying Republicans

      While the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump continues, 45 and his allies are attempting to round up Republican support by conflating the investigation into Trump’s alleged misdeeds as an attack on the GOP as a whole.

    • Geography With Trump
      Last update: 00:59 25.10.2019
      00:59 25.10.2019

      Geography With Trump

      US President Donald Trump attempted to defend a recent border wall blunder that he claims was a joke. However, others are pointing out that Trump’s track record has proven he may have skipped out on a few geography courses growing up.

    • Hyperbolic Hanging
      Last update: 03:45 23.10.2019
      03:45 23.10.2019

      Hyperbolic Hanging

      As the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry continues behind closed doors, US President Donald Trump’s Twitter rants reached a new low on Tuesday after 45 ditched his routine rhetoric in favor of a more provocative and repugnant word.

    • Silver Spoons
      Last update: 01:53 18.10.2019
      01:53 18.10.2019

      Silver Spoons

      Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance earlier this week on Fox News’ “Hannity” raised eyebrows and made many question whether US President Donald Trump’s son had any self-awareness after he went on yet another rant about Hunter Biden’s privilege versus his own.

