Geography With Trump

US President Donald Trump attempted to defend a recent border wall blunder that he claims was a joke. However, others are pointing out that Trump’s track record has proven he may have skipped out on a few geography courses growing up.

Trump’s Wednesday speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, left attendees clapping and netizens cringing as the US president included Colorado in a list of states that are sites of border wall construction.

"And we're building a wall in Colorado...We're building a beautiful wall...



We're not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned."@realDonaldTrump says they're building a border wall in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/8PUhMgvhRi — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 23, 2019

Though some may have thought Trump was building his case for an insanity plea in response to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, he was quick to claim that the media (once again) had misconstrued his words and missed out on his humor.

“(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado’(then stated, ‘we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border’) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall!” Trump claimed hours after his speech wrapped.